Situation in Maharashtra will be clearer in one or two days, says Cong leader Ashok Chavan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): Former Maharashtra chief minister and Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Friday said that the political situation will be clearer in the state in one or two days.

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who resigned from the Chief Minister's post on Friday in view of the prevailing political stalemate in the state, took a dig at the party's ally Shiv Sena saying it had made up its mind to go with NCP after results of the Assembly polls were out and that the BJP was shocked over Uddhav Thackeray's remarks that "all options were open" for government formation.



Speaking to ANI, Chavan said, "The situation is quite fluid now. We have discussed the matter with NCP president Sharad Pawar, who is our national ally. Since Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has resigned today, in a day or two the situation will be clearer."

On being asked about the removal of SPG security for Congress president Sonia Gandhi, party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chavan said, "This is a wrong decision by the Central government. This is personal vendetta. The government should do a rethink and restore the security of the leaders." (ANI)

