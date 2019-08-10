Situation is normal now in Vadodara, Govt monitoring situation: DG

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Aug 10 (ANI): In the wake of heavy rains and rise in the level of Vishvamitra river, the District Collector Shalini Agarwal on Saturday said that the situation is normal right now and the administration is monitoring the water level of the river.



Agarwal said, "The situation is normal right now but there is a forecast of rain today."

"We are continuously monitoring the level of the Vishwamitri river. We only would like to tell people, don't pay attention to rumours and stay safe," she said.

"We are continuously monitoring the low lying areas. The level of Vishvamitra river is 28 feet. In Vadodara city roads and bridges are operational. Schools, colleges and offices are open," she added.

At least 11 people have lost their lives in Gujarat in last 24 hour as incessant rains wreak havoc in the state, said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday.

Rescue operation to evacuate people to a safer place is underway. So far around 6,000 people have been shifted. (ANI)

