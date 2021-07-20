Six alleged instigators of S.African unrest arrested

"This is the latest update which we just got in now, three already appeared in court but were remanded in custody for bail hearings," she said while addressing a media briefing here on Monday.

Pretoria, July 20 (IANS) Six alleged instigators behind the violent unrest in South Africa which lasted for almost a week, have been arrested, Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni told reporters

Ntshavheni said other alleged perpetrators of the violence would likely appear in court during this week.

"Charges against them include incitement to commit public violence and the arrests that we are referring to are not related to the arrests in regards to the looting," she said, adding that the police were working with community members to ensure those responsible for looting were nabbed.

Last week, Police Minister Bheki Cele said they were following 12 people who instigated the violence.

Ntshavheni said that the situation in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng has stabilised, with no new incidents of looting reported lately.

She said last week's violence was planned, orchestrated and instigated.

The fact that blood sachets from blood banks were stolen showed the "severity" and the "inhumane nature" of the instigators of the riots which was to undermine the authority of the state.

Ntshavheni said warning reports about the riots which were received were acted upon on time.

More than 2,500 people have been arrested in connection with the violent protests in the country which erupted on July 7 over former President Jacob Zuma's imprisonment.

The death toll has increased to 212.

In the wake of the violence, the number of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) deployed has increased to 25,000.

The deployment will remain until August 12.

Zuma, once known for his fight against apartheid, has been imprisoned in the Estcourt Correctional Centre for 15 months for disobeying court orders.

He did not testify before the judicial commission that was investigating accusations of corruption against him between 2009-2018.

--IANS

ksk/