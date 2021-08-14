Six arrested for prostitution racket in Bihar's Kaimur

The arrests came after police raided a house in ward number 6 under Bhabhua police station after a number of tip-offs. Two of the arrested women are sisters and allegedly the kingpins.

Patna, Aug 14 (IANS) A prostitution racket was busted in Bihar's Kaimur, and five women and a male customer arrested, police said on Friday.

Contraceptives pills, condoms and sexual power enhancement tablets were also seized from their possession.

The house was located in a residential area and residents are pleased with the police action, claiming immoral activities were going there for the past few months round the clock.

"We have been receiving tip-offs about immoral activities for the past few days. Subsequently, we constituted a dedicated team comprising female constables and raided the house," Kaimur's Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar said.

"There were two male customers at the time of the raid. One of them, seeing police approaching, jumped off the rooftop and escaped. The other one was nabbed red-handed," he said.

"The accused were booked under relevant IPC sections related to prostitution, besides under the PITA (Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act)," he said.

--IANS

ajk/vd