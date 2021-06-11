Six assaulted over panchayat poll rivalry in UP

The police have denied that the victims were stripped but arrested the two accused on Thursday after an FIR was lodged under stringent sections.

Mahoba, June 11 (IANS) A former village head, former Block Development Council (BDC) member and four other people, all belonging to the Dalit community, were allegedly stripped and beaten in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, over panchayat poll rivalry.

The incident has been reported from Tindoli village falling under Srinagar police station of the district.

According to reports, Hiralal Ahirwar, one of the victims who is brother of a former village head, said that he, along with his brother Ramlal, Vishwanath, Chavilal, Mahesh and Baburam were called by the accused Ram Vishal Mali and his brother Ramashri to their home on Tuesday evening on the pretext of discussing some matter.

While Ramlal is the former village head, Mahesh is the former BDC member and Ramashri had unsuccessfully contested the recent panchayat elections.

Hiralal and his community members did not vote for Ramashri and this had upset the accused.

After the victims reached their home, the accused brothers allegedly made them strip and then thrashed them mercilessly.

Hiralal further alleged that when his wife came searching for him, the accused hurled casteist abuses at her.

Additional SP Mahoba, R.K. Gautam, however, denied that the victims were stripped.

"Further, investigation is on," he said.

--IANS

