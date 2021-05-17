Six cases of 'black fungus' detected in Goa: Official

Panaji, May 17 (IANS) For the first time, six cases of mucormycosis or black fungus were detected in Covid patients in Goa on Monday, a senior health official said.

"Six cases of mucormycosis were detected in Covid patients. Such cases may be expected in patients with high diabetes," Dr Shivanand Bandekar, Dean of the state's biggest Covid facility, the Goa Medical College, told reporters here.