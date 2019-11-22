Six Delhi Police personnel suspended for partying with criminal

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Fri, Nov 22, 2019 09:23 hrs

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Six Delhi Police personnel have been suspended after they were found partying with a criminal in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.
The criminal is under trial and was taken to Lucknow by the cops for hearing in a court, the Delhi Police said.
A departmental inquiry has been initiated against them.
