Six Delhi Police personnel suspended for partying with criminal

New Delhi [India], Nov 22 (ANI): Six Delhi Police personnel have been suspended after they were found partying with a criminal in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh.

The criminal is under trial and was taken to Lucknow by the cops for hearing in a court, the Delhi Police said.

A departmental inquiry has been initiated against them.

On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two officials of North Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on charges of taking a bribe of Rs 75,000 from the complainant to de-seal a plywood factory.



According to the officials, the accused have been identified as Balraj, Assistant Commissioner, and Manoj, Upper Division Clerk, of the North MCD. They were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody. (ANI)

