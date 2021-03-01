Six drug peddlers held in Kulgam, 58 kg of poppy straw-like substance seized

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 1 (ANI): The Kulgam police on Monday arrested six drug peddlers and seized 58 kg of poppy straw-like substance from their possession.



Taking to Twitter, Kulgam Police informed that cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act have been registered against the accused.

"Kulgam Police arrested 06 Drug Peddlers and recovered 58 Kgs of Poppy Straw like substance Case FIR No. 8/2021 U/S 8/15, 29 NDPS Act at PS Devsar and FIR No. 37/2021 U/S 8/15 NDPS Act stands at PS Qazigund stands registered and investigation initiated," tweeted District Police Kulgam.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)



