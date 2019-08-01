Six former Jet Airways pilot face disciplinary action after being caught cheating

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Thu, Aug 01, 2019 12:23 hrs

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has debarred six former pilots of Jet Airways from appearing in the examination for a permit to fly Airbus A320, after they were caught cheating during the examination.
The regulator has barred them for a period of six months.
The six pilots who were earlier flying Boeing B737 for jet airways were appearing for a written examination to obtain flying permit for airbus A320.


The examination was conducted in-house by IndiGo on July 22 in the presence of a DGCA invigilator.
The cash-strapped Jet Airways airline had stopped all flight operations indefinitely from April this year. (ANI)

