Six held for murder of two Dalit youths in TN

According to the police, two Dalit youths -- Surya and Arjunan -- were allegedly being murdered by a group of youths, belonging to the Vanniyar community, following a brawl on Wednesday night. Three youths have also sustained critical injuries during the attack.

Chennai, April 9 (IANS) At least six youths were arrested in connection with the murder of two Dalit youths at Aarkonam area in Ranipet district of Tamil Nadu, police said on Friday.

The killings have triggered panic at Aarkonam, with the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president Thol. Thirumavalavan holding the Pattali Makkal Katchi(PMK) and Vanniyar community responsible behind the incident.

The accused were identified as R. Surendran alais Puli, R. Ajith, R. Madhan, V. Nandakumar, S. Karthik and P. Sakthiya

Ranipet SP, K. Sivakumar told IANS: "We have already arrested six people who are involved in the murder and further investigation is on."

Meanwhile, DSP Manoharan told IANS, "The police department has been taking all the possible measures and is probing the case in an unbiased manner. We will take proper action against all those who are involved."

A heavy police deployment spearheaded by Ranipet SP Sivakumar and Arkonam DSP Manoharan has been made to avoid any untoward incident in the area.

Police officers added that they will provide financial aid to the victims' families.

