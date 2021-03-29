Six iconic Holi photographs reminiscent of the 'old normal'

IANSlife curates six close-ups that bring out the spirit of Indian Holi, in a time when social distancing still directs social behaviour across the globe. Take a look:
Roshani Shah/Instagram
In this series of Holi portraits, photographer Roshani Shah captures the nationwide celebrations on the peaceful faces of everyday Indian.
Bharat Darsan/Instagram
The photographer's various series on Holi in different Indian cities reveals the joyous colour-filled celebrations in locations like Kolhapur and Nand Gaon.
Lopamudra Talukdar/Instagram
The photographer Lopamudra Talukdar captures the deeply colourful camaraderie that the festival of Holi brings out in communities across India.
(Siddhi Jain can be contacted at siddhi.j@ians.in)
--IANS
sj/pg/