Six iconic Holi photographs reminiscent of the 'old normal'

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Mon, Mar 29th, 2021, 16:20:22hrs
IANSlife curates six close-ups that bring out the spirit of Indian Holi, in a time when social distancing still directs social behaviour across the globe. Take a look:

Roshani Shah/Instagram

In this series of Holi portraits, photographer Roshani Shah captures the nationwide celebrations on the peaceful faces of everyday Indian.

Bharat Darsan/Instagram

The photographer's various series on Holi in different Indian cities reveals the joyous colour-filled celebrations in locations like Kolhapur and Nand Gaon.

Lopamudra Talukdar/Instagram

The photographer Lopamudra Talukdar captures the deeply colourful camaraderie that the festival of Holi brings out in communities across India.

(Siddhi Jain can be contacted at siddhi.j@ians.in)

--IANS
sj/pg/

