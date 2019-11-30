Six killed, 5 hurt in bus-oil tanker collision in Bengal

Kolkata, Nov 30 (IANS) Six people were killed while five others were injured after an oil-tanker and a private bus collided head-on near the NTPC crossing in Farakkah in Murshidabad district on Saturday, the police said.

The injured, some of them in serious conditions, were admitted to the Jangipur sub-divisional hospital.

"Six persons have died. Five persons are in hospital. Some of the injured were released after first aid," Farakka police station inspector-in-charge Uday Shankar Ghosh told IANS over phone.

The private bus going from Siliguri to Baharampur collided with the Assam bound oil tanker from Kolkata on National Highway 34 in the early hours of Saturday. Three persons died on the spot, while the others succumbed to their injuries at the hospital. Police suspect that one of the two drivers in the ill-fated vehicles had dozed off. ssp/arm