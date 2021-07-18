Six killed, 40 injured in road mishap in Bangladesh's Rangpur

Dhaka [Bangladesh] July 18 (ANI): At least six people have been killed and 40 others injured after two buses collided head-on at Bangladesh's Mithapukur Upazila in Rangpur on Sunday.



The accident took place in the Upazila's Baldipukur area, after the driver of one of the buses reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, around 8 am (local time) on Sunday, Dhaka Tribune reported, citing the local police and survivors.

Mithapukur police station OC Amirul Islam said five of the injured were in critical condition and undergoing treatment at Rangpur Medical College Hospital.

He said police and fire service were conducting rescue operations at the spot.

Aminul and Salam, two injured passengers of one of the buses, said their driver was driving recklessly since the journey started from Dhaka. After crossing Bogura, the driver was seen dozing off at the wheel.

"We and some other passengers had warned him multiple times. The accident happened because the driver fell asleep and lost control," Dhaka Tribune quoted the passengers as saying.

Meanwhile, Rangpur Fire Service Deputy Director Shamsuzzaman said four of their units had started the rescue operation after they were dispatched to the scene.

"We have so far recovered six bodies, including the driver, and sent 40 injured to Rangpur Medical College Hospital. Six of them were critically injured." (ANI)

