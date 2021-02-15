Six killed in road accident in J&K's Doda

Jammu, Feb 15 (IANS) Six people were killed in a road accident in J&K's Doda district on Monday, police said.

A vehicle on way from Doda to Batote went out of the driver's control and dropped into a deep gorge at Rangi Nallah, they said.

"Relief and rescue teams were immediately rushed to the spot after receiving news about the accident. Six bodies have been recovered. The exact number of people in the vehicle is being ascertained," police said.