Six labourers from West Bengal shot dead in J&K's Kulgam

Srinagar, Oct 29 (IANS) Six non-local labourers were shot dead by militants on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. All six were from West Bengal, police sources said.

Police sources said that the militants fired at the group of masons and labourers working in Kutrusa village of Kulgam, killing five of them on the spot. The sixth succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a hospital.

Sources said that the area has been surrounded by security forces and a high alert sounded.

The attack came as a delegation of Members of European Parliament arrived in Srinagar to see the ground situation. sq/vd