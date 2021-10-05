  1. Sify.com
  4. Six-member SIT to probe Lakhimpur-Kheri incident

Six-member SIT to probe Lakhimpur-Kheri incident

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Oct 5th, 2021, 21:20:19hrs
Lucknow, Oct 5 (IANS) The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Lakhimpur-Kheri incident, in which nine persons were killed on Sunday.

The six-member SIT will be headed by Additional SP Arun Kumar and will include Deputy SP Sandeep Singh and three inspectors.

Violence broke out in Lakhimpur-Kheri on Sunday when some people mowed down protesting farmers with their vehicle, triggering a violent backlash. Nine persons were killed in the incident.

--IANS

amita/arm

