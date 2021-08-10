Six missing after boat accident on Ganga in Bihar's Bhojpur

Patna, Aug 10 (IANS) Six persons were missing after their boat met with accident in the Ganga river in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The boat was bringing 12 people back from a fair held in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district.

However, the boatmen lost control due to strong waves and wind, and it collided with a pillar of Bhojpur-Chapra road bridge and was damaged.