Six-month-old baby dies onboard Delhi-bound flight

New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): A six-month-old baby died on-board a Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Rachita Kumari, a native of Begusarai.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), IGI Airport Sanjay Bhatia said the child was suffering from heart disease and was being brought to Delhi for treatment.



"A six-month-old baby died on-board a Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight number SG 8481, today. The child was suffering from heart disease. The family was travelling to Delhi for the child's medical treatment," he said in a statement.

"Aged six months, the baby was suffering from congenital heart disease, that is, she had a small hole in her heart and she was undergoing treatment at AIIMS in Delhi.

The family members Rajendra Rajan (father) and Dimple (mother) have suspected no foul play," he added. (ANI)

