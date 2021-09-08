Six of a family missing after boat capsizes in UP

Mirzapur (UP), Sep 8 (IANS) Six people are missing and feared dead after a boat capsized in the Ganga River in Uttar Pradesh's Vindhyachal region on Wednesday.
Twelve members of a family were on the boat when it overturned and six of them were rescued by other boatmen.
Those missing include three women and three children.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and has directed officials to speed up rescue operations.
According to the information, all the members were from Ranchi and had come to offer prayers at the Vindhyavasini temple.
After taking a bath in the Ganga, they were returning to the ghat when the accident took place.
Rescue operation is still continuing for the missing persons.
--IANS
amita/vd