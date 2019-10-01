Six people injured in ceasefire violation by Pak in Mendhar

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): At least six people were injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Mandhar in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Pakistan on Sunday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar and Balakote sectors in Poonch district.

"Six people were injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Mendhar, Poonch. Police team reached spot and evacuated the injured. A JCB driver was untraceable, as soon as we got his location, we evacuated him," said N Padiyar, SDPO Mendhar.



Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing at Shahpur and Kirni sectors here. (ANI)

