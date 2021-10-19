Six people stranded in Badrinath, Kedarnath due to heavy rainfall

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 19 (ANI): Six out of the 80-100 people who went to Uttarakhand for Chardham Yatra are stranded in Badrinath and Kedarnath due to heavy rainfall, said Gujarat Disaster Management Minister Rajendra Trivedi on Tuesday.



Speaking to ANI, Trivedi said, "Six people are stranded in Badrinath and Kedarnath due to heavy rainfall there. Helicopters cannot reach there, so we are waiting for better weather conditions. Some people are also trapped in Joshimath due to landslides caused by rainfall."

He further informed that Gujarat Chief Minister also spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami about the current situation. "Both the States are working together to evacuate people as soon as possible," the state disaster management minister added.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister also conducted an aerial survey of the rainfall affected areas of the state. (ANI)

