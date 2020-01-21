Six resolutions passed at DMK executive meeting in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin on Tuesday chaired an executive meeting at party headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam' in which as many as six resolutions were passed including resolution against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR).



A resolution was also passed in favour of granting Indian citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamil refugees.

The executive committee meeting was convened following DMK's win in the recent local body elections and to discuss the future course of the party in view of other upcoming elections. (ANI)

