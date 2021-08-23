Six sentenced to life imprisonment in Cyberabad gang rape case

A juvenile was also allegedly involved in the crime, and the case against him is pending for trial at the Juvenile Court, LB Nagar.

The convicts had raped a woman on January 19, 2019 near Hafeezpet Railway Station under limits of Miyapur police station of Cyberabad police commissionerate.

Hyderabad, Aug 23 (IANS) A court in Hyderabad on Monday sentenced six persons to life imprisonment in a gang rape case.

The seventh Additional District Judge cum SC/ST at LB Nagar on Monday delivered the verdict against the six accused.

According to Cyberabad Police Commissioner, they were sentenced to undergo life imprisonment. The court also imposed fine of Rs 20,000 on each.

The convicts are Shaik Showkath, 35, Mohd Khalid, 22, Mohd Afroz, 20, Abdul Salman Khan, 20, Shaik Salman, 22, and Mujahid Khan, 20. They are all residents of New Hafeezpet, Serilingampally Mandal, Ranga Reddy district.

According to police, the gang had caught hold of the victim when she was coming out of bushes after relieving herself. When a man accompanying her tried to stop the accused, they thrashed him and sexually assaulted the victim. The man lodged complaint with the police.

Miyapur police station officials investigated the case and prosecuted the accused persons. The police commissioner appreciated the continuous monitoring of the case by DCP Madhapur Zone M. Venkateshwarlu, DCP P. Indira, investigation officer, ACP S. Ravi Kumar, ACP S. Krishna Prasad, Addl PP T. Venkateshwara Prasad, R.Narayana Reddy, Inspector, Miyapur police station, Venkatesh Shamala, and others.

