Six-time Himachal CM again tests positive for Covid

Shimla, June 11 (IANS) Congress veteran and six-time Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on Friday tested positive for Covid-19, the second time in less than 60 days, doctors said on Friday.

"Virbhadra Singh was running a fever and he tested positive for Covid," Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) Principal Rajnish Pathania said.