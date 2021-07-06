Six-time Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh critical but stable

Shimla, July 6 (IANS) Congress veteran and six-time Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh has been shifted to the cardiac care unit of the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMCH) here after he suffered a heart attack, doctors said on Tuesday.

IGMCH Senior Medical Superintendent Janak Raj told the media that the condition of Virbhadra Singh, 87, is critical but stable. He had a cardiac arrest on Monday.