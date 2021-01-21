Six wanted criminals with bounty of Rs 5K arrested in Gurugram

The arrested accused were involved in around 60 cases of murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, kidnapping, loot, snatching, NDPS Act and Arms Act registered against them in Delhi, Gurugram and Jhajjar. Two pistols, one country-made pistol, 28 live cartridges, 2 extra magazines and a Mahendra Scorpio car have also been recovered from their possession.

Gurugram, Jan 21 (IANS) In a major break-through, the crime branch unit of Gurugram police has arrested six most-wanted criminals carrying a reward of Rs 5,000 each, from Dwarka Expressway, officials said on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Neeraj of Narela in Delhi, Neeraj a resident of Jhajjar, Hitesh alias Sonu, Rahul alias Lambu, Rohit and Lalit alias Kale, all residents of Gurugram.

"During interrogation the accused have confessed their involvement in 60 cases which were serious in nature. The accused had also attacked a Gurugram resident on January 12, following an old water supply business rivalry. In this connection a case was registered against them at Sector-10A police station in Gurugram," said Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (Crime).

"All the arrested criminals were a habitual offenders and were active in various criminal activities. They have disclosed information about several crimes which they had committed in Delhi, Gurugram and Jhajjar," Sangwan said.

