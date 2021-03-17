  1. Sify.com
Six-year-old girl raped in Rajasthan's Pushkar, one held

Last Updated: Wed, Mar 17th, 2021, 08:37:25hrs
Ajmer SP Jagdish Chandra Sharma, speaking to reporters. (Photo/ANI)

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], March 17 (ANI): A 23-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Pushkar, the police said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police, Ajmer, Jagdish Chandra Sharma informed reporters: "Yesterday, we received information that a 23-year-old man has raped a six-year-old girl under the area of Pushkar police."
Police arrested the accused and a case registered against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Court and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
A thorough investigation is being conducted into the matter, the SP said. (ANI)

