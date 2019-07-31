SJM urges PM to bar DoT officials from attending Huawei conference

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), the economic wing of RSS, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to prevent officials of the Department of Telecom (DoT) from attending next month's conference sponsored by Chinese telecom company Huawei as they are "flouting" the service rules.

"Various officials in the Central government are flouting the Central Civil Services Code of Conduct rules by attending a 5G conference by Chinese telecom company Huawei on August 1-2. Huawei faces outright bans in many countries including the US," SJM's national co-convenor Ashwani Mahajan said in the letter on Wednesday.He said that Huawei which along with other Chinese telecom companies, faces outright bans or severe restrictions in the US, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, South Korea, and New Zealand."Even in India, the operations of Huawei are not beyond suspicion and is never investigated thoroughly. Last month, the outgoing telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan assured that the DoT is keeping a close eye on these developments happening across the globe," Mahajan stated."The partnering with this Chinese major will be allowed only after ensuring that there is no compromise on the security," he said.Mahajan claimed that China's dominance in India's telecommunication sector is "very damaging" as it is not only creating a security threat but is also "killing" opportunities for the indigenous players."To attend this conference would produce bad optics and severely complicate decision making by the government and expose these officers to charges of doubtful integrity and promoting the interests of foreign companies at the cost of national security and indigenisation," he said."Hence, request that the action must immediately be taken to stop the DoT officials from attending this conference," Mahajan said. (ANI)