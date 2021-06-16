SK Biopharm's new epilepsy medicine 'Cenobamate' to be released in Europe, firstly in Germany

Seoul [South Korea], June 16 (ANI/Global Economic): SK Biopharm's new epilepsy medicine 'Cenobamate' has been available in the European market.



Angelini Pharma, a partner of SK Biopharm, announced on the 16th that it released Cenobamate for the first time in Germany earlier this month, under the product name 'ONTOZRY™'.

ONTOZRY was released locally in two months after it was approved by the European Commission (EC) in late March this year. On 4 June, it was also approved from the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.

According to data from global research firm 'Decision Resources Group', there are currently an estimated 400,000 epilepsy patients in Germany.

SK Biopharm expects that if ONTOZRY's sales in Europe are expanded, it will be able to receive running royalties and milestones profits related to sales performance from Angelina Pharma.

Cenobamate is the epilepsy medicine developed by SK Biopharm. It was released in the US last year under the name "XCOPRI" and has been successfully sold, and entered the European market in a year.

Cenobamate is the first case that the new innovative medicine developed by Korean company was approved in Europe and entered European and US market.

Epilepsy is a central nervous system disorder that brain activity becomes abnormal and cause repeated seizures. (ANI/Global Economic)

