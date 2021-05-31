SK Holdings to partner with US companies targeting 1,677 trillion won Asia-Pacific autonomous driving market

Seoul [South Korea], May 31 (ANI/Global Economic): According to Reuters and other foreign media on May 27, SK Group is partnering with an American autonomous driving company to target the Asia-Pacific autonomous driving market worth 1,677 trillion won, including Korea, Japan, China, Taiwan etc.



Reuters reported, that the collaboration will enable the two companies to sell and distribute autonomous driving technology and provide autonomous vehicle management services in Asia.

Accordingly, Kodiak Robotics will provide SK Corporation with autonomous driving systems such as artificial intelligence (AI) microprocessors and advanced emergency braking systems. Through this, Kodiak Robotics has established a base to target the USD 1.5 trillion (about 1677 trillion won) cargo market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Shin Jeong-ho, head of SK's Digital Investment Center, said, "This partnership will help launch the self-driving truck commercialization business in Asia. Through this cooperation, SK Corporation is able to carry out its business in autonomous truck markets around the world, starting with Asia-Pacific region."

Don Brunette, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kodiak Robotics, said, "The partnership with SK Corporation will provide an opportunity to expand our global presence and commercialize the Kodiak Driver, especially in the Asia Pacific region." Kodiak Driver is an autonomous driving system for long-haul trucks.

Kodiak Robotics, founded in 2018, is a start-up that develops autonomous driving technology for cargo trucks.

Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, the company has self-driving truck test grounds outside of California and operational hubs in Texas.

Kodiak Robotics supports systems to help autonomous trucks navigate efficiently, especially on highways. (ANI/Global Economic)

