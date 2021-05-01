SK Mohanty takes over as Member Operations and Business Development of Railway Board

A railway ministry spokesperson said that Mohanty took over the charge as Member Operations and Business Development and Ex Officio Secretary to the government on Saturday.

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Sanjay Kumar Mohanty on Saturday took over as the new Member Operations and Business Development of the Railway Board.

The official said that Mohanty was General Manager, South Eastern Railway prior to his elevation to the post of Railway Board Member.

Mohanty is an alumnus of the Delhi School of Economics and belongs to the 1984 batch of Indian Railways Traffic Service (IRTS).

He had worked in various important posts in Indian Railways and held positions like Principal Executive Director (Traffic Transportation)/Railway Board, Senior Deputy General Manager and Chief Vigilance Officer in East Coast Railway, Divisional Railway Manager in Khurda Road Division etc.

Mohanty also worked with distinction in various senior capacities at Mumbai, Nagpur, Jhansi and in Konkan Railway, where he was well-known as the System Builder for various innovations in administration and train operations.

His contribution in rail transportation over Indian Railways is noteworthy, vast and varied, the official added.

