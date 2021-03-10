SKM calls for 'Bharat Bandh' on March 26

As part of its next agenda and programme from March 15 to 28, the SKM has planned several protests, which include "burning of anti-farmer laws during Holika Dehan".

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions, on Wednesday called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on March 26, when their agitation against the three Central farm laws will complete four months on the borders of the national capital.

The SKM said that the farmers along with trade unions will protest the surge in fuel prices and privatisation of railways on March 15, which will be observed as anti-corporate and anti-government day.

The farmers' will also submit a memorandum to the SDMs and DMs against the rising diesel, petrol and LPG prices, along with other essential commodities.

On March 17, a joint convention will be organised with the trade unions and other groups to chalk out the roadmap for the success of the nationwide shutdown on March 26.

On March 19, the farmers will observe 'Mandi Bachao-Kheti Bachao' day.

The SKM has also decided to celebrate 'Shaheedi divas' on March 23.

--IANS

msk/sdr