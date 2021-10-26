SKM calls for nationwide protests on completion of 11 months of farmers' movement today

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): On completion of 11 months of the farmers' movement, Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has put out a call for nationwide protests at tehsil and district headquarters from 11 am to 2 pm on Tuesday.



The SKM in an official statement said that this is to press the demand for arrest and dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. "These protests will end with a memorandum addressed to the President of India, submitted through the District Collectors/Magistrates," SKM said.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh on October 3. Teni's son Ashish Mishra and 12 others have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Local farmers blame Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' and his son for the violence. They were allegedly mowed down by a vehicle that was part of the convoy of the Minister in Lakhimpur Kheri in north-central Uttar Pradesh.

Videos are also being circulated on social media where a Mahindra Thar was seen knocking down protesters from behind.

However, Ajay Mishra Teni had refuted the allegations saying that his son was not present at the site of the incident. Ashish reiterated the same and refuted the allegations. Later, several people, including Ashish Mishra, were arrested in the case.

SKM also alleged that the Centre did not allow NRI Darshan Singh Dhaliwal, a strong supporter of the farmers' movement, to enter India after he came from Chicago. "He was deported back without being allowed to get into the country. The Indian Government's undemocratic and authoritarian behaviour is unacceptable and we strongly condemn the same," said SKM. (ANI)