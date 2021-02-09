SKM to hold 'Kisan Panchayat' on Feb 10 in Sohna

SKM president Chaudhary Santokh Singh said that the panchayat is scheduled from 11 a.m. on Wednesday and after the panchayat there will be a protest against the three laws.

Gurugram, Feb 9 (IANS) The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will organise a 'Kisan Panchayat' in Sohna on February 10 and send a memorandum to the President of India through Sub Divisional Officer (SDM) to repeal the three laws and support the farmers' demand.

Around 1,200 farmers from the surrounding areas of Sohna are expected to attend the 'Kisan Panchayat'.

Singh said that all the three farm laws are detrimental to the farmers, labourers and poor and are anti-people.

Further course of action will be decided after the panchayat, he added.

"As the ongoing agitation has been converted into mass demonstration. Soon the protests against these three laws will be started at every corner of the Gurugram district," he added.

"Several farmers' organisations are demanding the withdrawal of the three laws. Once the government repeals the laws the protest will be called off. The agitation will continue till the demands of the farmers are met. We have also appealed to the public to participate in the panchayat and protest against the three laws," Singh said.

--IANS

str/rt