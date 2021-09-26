SKM's dream of Bharat Bandh will not be fulfilled, only doing politics ahead of polls: BJP Kisan Morcha

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Following Samyukt Kisan Morcha's (SKM) call for a Bharat Bandh on Monday, the BJP Kisan Morcha on Sunday said that the SKM's dream of "Bharat Bandh" will not be fulfilled and their misunderstanding will be cleared tomorrow.



Speaking to ANI in this regard, Bharatiya Janata Party Kisan Morcha National President Rajkumar Chahar said, "The dream of Bharat Bandh will not be fulfilled and the misunderstanding will be cleared tomorrow. These people are only doing politics as assembly elections in states are approaching."

The farmers, who have been agitating for months against the three enacted agricultural laws passed by the Central government, have announced a 'Bharat Bandh' on September 27.

In this regard, the BJP Kisan Morcha National President said that the call for Bharat Bandh given by the farmers is absolutely wrong and added that the farmers of the country want to "take India forward".

"The farmer of the country is with the BJP, is with PM Modi ji and wants to see India moving forward. It does not want Bharat Bandh. Who are these desperate and hopeless farmer representatives, along with the leaders of the opposition party who are busy opposing the BJP ideologically? Their intention is to create political disturbances within the country," he said.

Chahar said "These people are doing this only and only under a well-thought-out strategy to create chaos just like the Red Fort incident happened. These people are defaming the country. These farmers are defaming us and they intentionally want to spread anarchy. I thank the government that till date, it has acted with great restraint."

A large number of farmers have reached the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Panipat. Just a day before the Bharat Bandh, a Mahapanchayat was organized. Many farmer leaders including Gurnam Singh Chaduni, Rakesh Tikait have reached Panipat.

Commenting on this, Chahar said that they are "doing politics in the name of the farmers' movement".

Farmers have been protesting at different sites since November 26 last year against the three enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Farmer leaders and the Centre have held several rounds of talks but the impasse remains. (ANI)

