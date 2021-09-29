S.Korea, China envoys discuss N.Korea's missile launch

Noh's talks with Liu Xiaoming, Beijing's special representative on Korean Peninsula affairs, came a day after the North test-fired a hypersonic missile into the East Sea, Yonhap news agency reported.

Seoul, Sep 29 (IANS) South Korea's chief nuclear negotiator, Noh Kyu-duk, held video talks with his Chinese counterpart on Wednesday and discussed North Korea's latest missile launch and recent statements, the Foreign Ministry said.

The firing came only days after Pyongyang expressed a willingness to improve inter-Korean relations and even discuss a summit with Seoul, on the condition the South drops its double-standard and hostile attitudes against the regime.

During the talks, Noh "asked for China's constructive role in efforts to bring Pyongyang back to dialogue, as he underscored the need for the stable management of the peninsula situation and a swift resumption of the talks," the ministry said in a release.

Liu reaffirmed Beijing's willingness to cooperate to advance the peace process for the Korean Peninsula, according to the ministry.

The two also agreed to meet in person at an early date to continue the discussions.

On Tuesday, Noh also spoke by phone with his US counterpart, Sung Kim, and discussed the North's missile launch.

Noh was set to depart for Indonesia later in the day for talks with Kim, slated for Thursday.

--IANS

int/shs