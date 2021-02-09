S.Korea Covid variant cases reach 80

Among the newly confirmed cases, 22 were imported while the remaining four were locally transmitted, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

Seoul, Feb 9 (IANS) The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus variants in South Korea has increased to 80, after 26 people tested positive on Tuesday, health authorities said.

Out of the combined variant cases, 64 came from Britain, 10 from South Africa and six from Brazil each, reports Xinhua news agency.

The three variants are believed to be more transmissible than the original one.

Passenger flights from the UK has been banned from entering South Korea since December 23, 2020.

The ban has been extended till February 11.

All entrants from foreign countries are required to take two tests before being free from the two-week self-quarantine and to offer papers showing negative test results within 72 hours of departure for South Korea.

South Korea reported 303 new Covid cases on Tuesday, raising the total number of infections to 81,487.

--IANS

ksk/