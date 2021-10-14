S.Korea monitoring withdrawal of embassies in Pyongyang

Seoul, Oct 14 (IANS) The South Korean Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it is closely monitoring the withdrawal of foreign diplomats in North Korea amid the Covid-19 pandemic, following reports the Romanian mission in Pyongyang has also temporally halted its activities.

It was known as the last operating European embassy in Pyongyang, as the reclusive country's highly restrictive virus control measures led many other nations to pull out diplomats, reports Yonhap News Agency.