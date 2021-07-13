S.Korea protests against Japan's renewed claims to disputed islets

The South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the government strongly protests against the Japanese government's reiteration of "futile" territorial claims over Dokdo through Japan's 2021 defence white paper released earlier in the day, reports Xinhua news agency.

Seoul, July 13 (IANS) South Korea on Tuesday protested against Japan's renewed territorial claims to the disputed islets lying halfway between the two countries, called Dokdo by Seoul and Takeshima by Tokyo.

The Ministry noted that Dokdo is clearly an integral part of the South Korean territory in terms of history, geography and international law, calling for Japan to immediately retract such claims.

It said the government particularly expresses strong regrets over the Japanese government's recent intensification of its unjust claims over Dokdo, noting that the unjust claims do not, and will not, have any impact on South Korea's sovereignty over Dokdo.

The Ministry added that South Korea will respond strictly and firmly to any provocation over the islets.

The Foreign Ministry summoned Hirohisa Soma, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, in protest against the white paper.

The Defence Ministry separately summoned an attache of Japan to lodge a protest, according to Yonhap news agency.

Since 2005, Japan has laid territorial claims to the rocky outcroppings every year in its diplomatic blue and defence white papers.

