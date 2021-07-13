S.Korea reports 252 Covid infections in fully vaccinated people

The number of the fully vaccinated people who were infected with the Covid-19 stood at 252 as of July 8, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Seoul, July 13 (IANS) South Korea has reported a total of 252 "breakthrough" Covid-19 cases, which refer to people who were infected with virus after being fully vaccinated, health authorities said Tuesday.

It equals to 4.46 in every 100,000 people, reports Xinhua news agency.

As of July 8, the number of the fully inoculated people was 4,167,322.

It is known that people can be protected from the virus two weeks after the full vaccination.

The breakthrough case refers to people infected two weeks after the full inoculation.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported 1,150 more cases on Tuesday, lifting the total number of infections to 170,296.

The daily caseload stayed above 1,000 for seven days in a row.

The death toll stood at 2,046.

--IANS

ksk/