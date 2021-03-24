S.Korea reports 428 more Covid cases, 99,846 in total

The daily caseload was up from 346 in the previous day, rising above 400 just in two days, Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

Seoul, March 24 (IANS) South Korea reported 428 more cases of Covid-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 99,846.

The daily number of infections hovered above 100 since November 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 135 were Seoul residents and 150 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Seventeen cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 7,476.

Three more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,707. The total fatality rate stood at 1.71 per cent.

A total of 481 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 91,560. The total recovery rate was 91.70 per cent.

The country tested more than 7.44 million people, among whom 7,247,038 tested negative for the virus and 94,326 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on February 26, the country has administered Covid-19 vaccines to a total of 703,612 people with 1,498 fully vaccinated.

--IANS

int/pgh