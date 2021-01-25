S.Korea reports 437 more Covid-19 cases

The virus spread showed signs of moderating this year, but the daily number of infections has hovered above 100 since November 8, 2020, owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province, as well as imported cases.

The daily caseload stayed below 500 for eight straight days, after peaking at 1,240 on December 25, 2020, reports Xinhua news agency.

Seoul, Jan 25 (IANS) South Korea reported 437 more coronavirus cases on Monday, raising the total number of infections to 75,521.

Of the new cases, 91 were Seoul residents and 72 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Twenty-two were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 6,144.

A large-scale cluster infection was found from a religious training facility in Daejeon, about 160 km south of Seoul, reporting the city's highest daily number of infections at 125.

Eleven more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,360. The total fatality rate stood at 1.80 per cent.

A total of 426 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 62,956. The total recovery rate was 83.36 per cent.

The country tested more than 5.37 million people, among whom 5,166,016 tested negative for the virus and 134,549 are being checked.

--IANS

ksk/