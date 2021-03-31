S.Korea reports 506 more Covid-19 cases, 103,088 in total

The daily caseload was up from 447 in the previous day, rising above 500 in four days, the Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

Seoul, March 31 (IANS) South Korea reported 506 more cases of Covid-19 as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 103,088.

The daily number of infections hovered above 100 since November 8 owing to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.

Of the new cases, 156 were Seoul residents and 106 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.

Fifteen cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 7,588.

Two more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,731. The total fatality rate stood at 1.68 percent.

A total of 467 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 95,030. The total recovery rate was 92.18 per cent.

The country tested more than 7.70 million people, among whom 7,533,410 tested negative for the virus and 71,302 are being checked.

Since the mass vaccination was launched on February 26, the country has administered Covid-19 vaccines to a total of 852,202 with 8,185 fully vaccinated.

--IANS

int/rs