S.Korea reports 81 'breakthrough' Covid cases

The number of the fully vaccinated people who were infected with Covid has reached 81, according to the Central Disease Control Headquarters.

Seoul, July 6 (IANS) South Korea reported a total of 81 "breakthrough" Covid-19 cases, which refer to people who were infected after having been fully vaccinated, health authorities said Tuesday.

The country has administered Covid-19 vaccines to 15,401,361 people since the vaccination campaign was launched on February 26, Xinhua news agency reported.

Among them, 5,368,227 have been fully inoculated.

It is known that people can be protected from the virus two weeks after the full vaccination.

The breakthrough case refers to people infected with the Covid-19 two weeks after the full inoculation.

South Korea reported 746 new cases on Tuesday, raising the total number of infections to 161,541.

The daily average caseload for the past week was 768.

The death toll stood at 2,032.

--IANS

ksk/