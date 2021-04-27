S.Korea reports 86 more cases of Covid-19 variants, 535 in total

Among the newly confirmed cases spotted since April 20, 34 were imported while the remaining 52 were locally transmitted, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Seoul, April 27 (IANS) South Korea reported 86 more cases of Covid-19 variants for the past week, bringing the total number of such cases to 535, the health authorities said on Tuesday.

Out of the combined variant cases, 464 came from Britain, 61 from South Africa and 10 from Brazil. The three variants are believed to be more transmissible than the original one, the Xinhua news agency reported.

All entrants from foreign countries are required to take two tests for the Covid-19 before being free from the two-week self-quarantine and to offer papers showing negative test results within 72 hours of departure for South Korea.

In the latest tally, South Korea reported 512 more cases of Covid-19 for the past 24 hours, raising the total number of infections to 119,898.

