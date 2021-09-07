  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. International
  4. S.Korea test-fires submarine-launched ballistic missile

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Tue, Sep 7th, 2021, 15:20:04hrs
Seoul, Sep 7 (IANS) South Korea has successfully test-fired a homegrown submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), a military source announced on Tuesday.

The military source said that the state-run Agency for Defense Development (ADD) conducted its first underwater ejection test of the SLBM from a domestically-developed 3,000-ton submarine on September 1, reports Xinhua news agency.

The SLBM will be mass-produced and deployed after a couple of additional tests.

It will be mounted on the Dosan Ahn Chang-ho submarine with six vertical launch tubes that was put into commission on August 13.

The SLBM was reportedly codenamed 'Hyunmoo 4-4' as it was developed based on the technology of the country's Hyunmoo-2B ballistic missile with a range of about 500 km.

It will fitted with conventional warheads.

The military staged a successful test of the SLBM from an underwater barge last month, before the submarine test-launch last week.

--IANS

ksk/

