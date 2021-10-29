S.Korea to develop homegrown naval interception systeM

Seoul, Oct 29 (IANS) South Korea will launch a project next month to develop a homegrown naval interception system designed to protect warships from hostile aircraft and missiles, the state arms procurement agency said on Friday.

The Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said the project aims to develop the Close In Weapon System-II (CIWS-II) -- a ship-based gun capable of countering incoming attacks in the final stage of the Navy's multilayered interception program -- by 2027, reports Yonhap News Agency.