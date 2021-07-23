S.Korea to extend toughest social-distancing rules in capital area

The Level 4 social-distancing guideline, the highest in the country's four-tier quarantine rules, will be kept in place in Seoul, its surrounding Gyeonggi province and the western port city of Incheon for two more weeks until August 8, reports xinhua news agency.

Seoul, July 23 (IANS) South Korean health authorities on Friday announced a decision to extend the toughest social-distancing rules in the capital area for two more weeks amid the continued Covid-19 resurgence.

It came as the resurgence in the country showed no signs of moderating.

On Friday, South Korea reported 1,630 new cases, raising the total number of infections to 185,733.

The daily caseload was down from the record high of 1,842 tallied in the previous day, but it hovered above 1,000 for the 17th consecutive day.

The daily average tally for the past week was 1,527.

The country's death toll meanwhile, stood at 2,066.

The recent resurgence was attributed to cluster infections in the greater Seoul area.

Of the new cases, 516 were Seoul residents.

Under the Level 4 guideline, any private gathering of three or more people is banned after 6 p.m. local time in the metropolitan area.

Before 6 p.m., the gathering of four people is allowed.

Risky entertainment facilities, including night clubs, are prohibited from running business for the two weeks.

All the other multi-use facilities, such as restaurant and cafe, are allowed to open until 10 p.m.

No event is permitted except a one-person protest, and sports event can be held without spectator.

Students can attend only online classes and companies are recommended to let employees work from home.

In religious facilities, up to 19 people can attend in-person worship services.

