S.Korea to raise gathering limit to 10 for capital area

Seoul, Oct 29 (IANS) The South Korean government said on Friday it will raise the private gathering limit to 10 people for the greater Seoul area and scrap business curfews on all multi-use facilities, except nightlife establishments, for four weeks starting under a "living with Covid-19" scheme.

A "vaccine pass" system, which requires visitors to have a vaccination certificate or negative test result, will be also introduced with a grace period for entry into nightlife establishments, such as bars and nightclubs, and indoor sports facilities, reports Yonhap News Agency.