S.Korea to start using Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine from Feb 27: PM

Seoul, Feb 21 (IANS) South Korea will begin administering Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to medical staff on February 27, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said on Sunday.

The vaccines are expected to arrive in the country later this week, Yonhap news agency reported.

"On February 26, 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines will arrive in the country and the vaccines will be administered to medical staff treating coronavirus patients starting on February 27," Chung said during a meeting on the Covid-19 response held at the government complex in Seoul.